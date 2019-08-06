Australia July Construction PMI drops further: 39.1 vs prior of 43.0

Australian Industry Group Performance of Construction Index, for July

Its no secret this sector is struggling … but ugh what an awful number is this PMI.
  • 11th consecutive month in contraction
  • 6 year low 

Sad details, selling prices (improved on the month)  and wages (down on the month but still solid) some encouragement amidst the gloom I guess:

The data point is rarely a forex mover upon release. 
Its the final of the three monthly PMIs from AiG. Services came in at 43.9 for july while manufacturing was 51.3. 
