Australia - Markit Manufacturing PMI for July (final): 56.9 (flash was 56.8, prior 58.6)

Commentary on the results from Markit:

"Australia's manufacturing sector sustained in growth despite the renewed lockdowns affecting a larger proportion of the population in July.

"Meanwhile, the average Australian manufacturing firm also appear to be facing issues of supply constraints and price pressures to a greater extent in July as lead times lengthened and price inflation heightened. These constraints may well worsen in the event movement restrictions are prolonged.

"While hiring conditions remained positive in the manufacturing sector, some firms continued to report difficulties in recruiting staff to meet production requirements. "

Bolding mine (I am a bit of a broken record on this, but then again so is everyone).





I occurs to me that many of the kids will have no idea what a broken record refers to, here you go:







