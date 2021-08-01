Australia - Markit Manufacturing PMI for July (final): 56.9 (flash was 56.8, prior 58.6)
More on the preliminary and prior can be found here.
Commentary on the results from Markit:
- "Australia's manufacturing sector sustained in growth despite the renewed lockdowns affecting a larger proportion of the population in July.
- "Meanwhile, the average Australian manufacturing firm also appear to be facing issues of supply constraints and price pressures to a greater extent in July as lead times lengthened and price inflation heightened. These constraints may well worsen in the event movement restrictions are prolonged.
- "While hiring conditions remained positive in the manufacturing sector, some firms continued to report difficulties in recruiting staff to meet production requirements. "
Bolding mine (I am a bit of a broken record on this, but then again so is everyone).
I occurs to me that many of the kids will have no idea what a broken record refers to, here you go: