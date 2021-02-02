Australia - Markit Services 55.6 and Composite 55.9 PMI for January (final)

The preliminary and prior are here: Australia Markit preliminary PMIs for January

Comments from the report paint an encouraging picture:

activity and new business recorded further strong expansions in January

firms citing the lifting of interstate restrictions and resumption of projects on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic

rise in employment levels the third in succession ... the increase was the sharpest seen since May 2019.

Business sentiment remained elevated

The big event for the AUD today is still ahead:

0130 GMT Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe speaking, topic is "The Year Ahead", at National Press Club of Australia Conference, Canberra

No doubt we'll hear more from the Gov on the extension to the RBA QE program announced yesterday. The RBA is boosting support for the economy as government fiscal support is being tapered back.



