Australia May Services PMI 26.9, Composite 28.1

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

CBA/Markit Services and Composite PMI for May (final)

  • Services come in at 26.9 vs. preliminary 25.5 , prior 19.5
  • Composite in at 28.1 vs. preliminary 26.4, prior 21.7
Key findings from the report:
  • business activity across the Australian service sector falling substantially further in May as ongoing measures to contain the COVID-19 pandemic continued to hit demand. 
  • However, the rate of decline in both activity and new orders eased as some restrictions were relaxed during the month. 
  • Furthermore, business confidence improved markedly due to expectations of a further easing of containment measures.
Well, those comments certainly indicate that demand for lipstick to put on this pig surged. 

aud pmi 3 June 2020

For more on the flash readings:
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose