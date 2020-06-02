Australia May Services PMI 26.9, Composite 28.1

CBA/Markit Services and Composite PMI for May (final)

Services come in at 26.9 vs. preliminary 25.5 , prior 19.5

Composite in at 28.1 vs. preliminary 26.4, prior 21.7

Key findings from the report:

business activity across the Australian service sector falling substantially further in May as ongoing measures to contain the COVID-19 pandemic continued to hit demand.

However, the rate of decline in both activity and new orders eased as some restrictions were relaxed during the month.

Furthermore, business confidence improved markedly due to expectations of a further easing of containment measures.



Well, those comments certainly indicate that demand for lipstick to put on this pig surged.













