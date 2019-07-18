Australia - NAB quarterly business survey: Q2 business confidence 6 (from -1 prior)

NAB's Quarterly Business Survey is different to the monthly,

a different survey

also examines additional information about how firms perceive the outlook for their industries

In brief highlights:





Business conditions (an average of trading conditions/sales, profitability and employment) continued their downward trend

down 3pts to +1

long-run average is +2

Trading, profitability and employment all declined in the quarter

Business confidence

+6 (from 0)

possibly reflecting some post-election and rate cut optimism

Leading indicators

suggest there is likely to be little improvement in business conditions in the period ahead

other forward-looking indicators generally weakened further

Labour indicators

pulled back further in the quarter.

Employment eased further, as did expectations of employment at the 3- and 12-month horizon

While both expected and current employment remain above average, the deterioration across these measures suggests some loss of momentum in the labour market

Survey measures of inflation pressures remain weak.















