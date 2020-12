Australian data.

BoP current account balance for Q3,AUD10bn

expected AUD 7.1bn, prior AUD 17.7bn Net exports as a % of GDP -1.9% Net exports as a % of GDP -1.9%

expected -1.7%, prior 1.0%



Also, the Australian Bureau of Statistics report that government spending will add 0.3 percentage points to Q3 GDP. Govt capex will be a zero for GDP.

The export number is an input to the GDP data due this week.