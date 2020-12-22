Australia November preliminary retail sales +7.0% m/m (vs +2% expected)

The preliminary data is, of course, subject to later revision. For now though, comes in at a whopping +7.0% m/m 

  • expected +2.0% m/m,  
  • prior +1.4% 
Further growth was the expectation given indications of high Black Friday sales, along with the reopening of retail in Melbourne (Australia's second-largest city) after lockdown. The result is a blow out though. December should be strong with the holiday season, but the virus out break in Sydney could be a negative. On that, it is being brought under control quite quickly, the past 3 days new cases figures have been 30, 15, 8, so its looking on the improve. 

AUD shrugs it off, barely moving and sitting on tits tight range session low. 
