Australia (NSW state) plan to bring international students back, from H2 this year

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Education services are solid services export from Australia which have been curtailed, obviously, over the pandemic.

  • NSW says the sector is worth just over 14.5 AUD annually (2019 figures) 
Plan is to bring back a limited numebnr of students
  • purpose built accommodation (to quarantine standards)
This should be read as an AUD positive, if the plan is successful at the pilot stage and then kicks into higher gear later. 

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose