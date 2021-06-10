Australia (NSW state) plan to bring international students back, from H2 this year
Education services are solid services export from Australia which have been curtailed, obviously, over the pandemic.
- NSW says the sector is worth just over 14.5 AUD annually (2019 figures)
Plan is to bring back a limited numebnr of students
- purpose built accommodation (to quarantine standards)
This should be read as an AUD positive, if the plan is successful at the pilot stage and then kicks into higher gear later.