Australia October business confidence 5 (prior -4) and business conditions 1 (prior 0)

National Australia Bank Business survey for October 2020

The result for business confidence is the highest since the middle of 2019. Some less sanguine results in the sub measures:

employment index stayed negative

forward orders stayed negative

On the confidence measure, continues its rebound for -34 back in April but still short of its longer run average of 6. All three sub measures rose.

trading and profitability positive





NAB comments:

economy has rebounded

will likely continue to recover as the economy reopens

improvement in confidence is encouraging but remains fragile

will likely remain that way until a vaccine is available

---

The NAB survey was conducted in the last week of October as Victoria began to get announcements on an emergence from its harsh lockdown #2.









