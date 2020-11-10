Australia October business confidence 5 (prior -4) and business conditions 1 (prior 0)
National Australia Bank Business survey for October 2020
The result for business confidence is the highest since the middle of 2019. Some less sanguine results in the sub measures:
- employment index stayed negative
- forward orders stayed negative
On the confidence measure, continues its rebound for -34 back in April but still short of its longer run average of 6. All three sub measures rose.
- trading and profitability positive
NAB comments:
- economy has rebounded
- will likely continue to recover as the economy reopens
- improvement in confidence is encouraging but remains fragile
- will likely remain that way until a vaccine is available
---
The NAB survey was conducted in the last week of October as Victoria began to get announcements on an emergence from its harsh lockdown #2.