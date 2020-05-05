Australia PM Morrison: Safe travel zone with New Zealand 'some time away'

Australia prime minister, Scott Morrison, speaks after the Cabinet meeting

No change to Australian position on the origin of the coronavirus

Most likely origin was a wildlife wet market

On the headline remark, the New Zealand government also issued a statement saying that they are committed to introducing a safe travel zone as soon as it is safe to do so.





In other words, no specific timeline just yet despite the virus situation in both countries getting better with New Zealand reporting no new cases for a second straight day now.





Meanwhile, Australia reported 24 new cases with an estimated 86% recovery rate from the 6,825 total cases as of the latest update yesterday.



