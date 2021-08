Australia Markit preliminary PMIs for August

expected 56.7, prior 56.9

expected 44.0, prior 44.2 ... lockdowns have an outsized impact on the service side of the economy

prior 45.2

Ugly ones these are and a surprise according to the consensus expectations.





Manufacturing 51.7, a big miss and slump:Services 43.3Composite 43.5The final results for these will be published next week, there is usually little difference from the flash numbers.