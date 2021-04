Australia Private Sector Credit for March 2021

expected 0.3% m/m, prior 0.2%

expected 0.8% y/y, prior 1.6%

Housing again grows. Credit to business shrunk again y/y, up m/m.





The month of March 2020 saw credit grow strongly (see table above, +3.7%) as business sought to draw on cash for reserves for the storm ahead (lockdown nationwide). March 2021 is not as dramatic, a much more subdued pace as we approach a degree of normality.





