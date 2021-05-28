Australia says to ask WTO to establish dispute settlement panel to address barley duties by China
Remarks by Australian trade minister, Dan Tehan
- Australia open to further discussions with China to resolve the issue
- To ask WTO to establish panel to resolve concerns about anti-dumping duties imposed on Australian barley by China
The trade and geopolitical warfare continues between the two countries but once again, they aren't likely to escalate to where it would truly hurt both sides i.e. iron ore. So, these little jabs while are a little painful and annoying, aren't a major blow yet.