Australia September jobs: -29.5 K (expected -40K) & Unemployment rate 6.9% (expected 7.0%)

Australian employment report for September

expected -40K, prior +129K, revised from +111K (an upward August revision)

expected 7.0%, prior 6.8%

prior was +12.1K, revised from +36.2K ... not so good a revision

prior was +117K, revised from +74.8K

expected 64.8%, prior was 64.8%

The figures hide the many discouraged workers who have left the labour force while government job support is also propping up employment.





