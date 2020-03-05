Australia trade balance for January AUD +5.21bn (expected AUD 4.8bn surplus)

Australia trade balance for January 2020 - eyes on any early impacts from the COVID-19 outbreak (on travel export services, for example).

AUD surplus of 5.21bn

expected AUD 4.8bn surplus

prior AUD 5.223bn revised to 5.376bn surplus Exports -3% m/m Exports -3% m/m

imports also -3% m/m

While the balance is little changed from the previous months drops for both exports and imports are a negative. This is January data, Feb and March are likely to be uglier given the virus spread and its economic impact.





Not to get too gloomy on this - exports have been a brighter spot for the Australian economy. There will be a virus-related impacts to come, dwon in the shbort term and then recovery as stimulus in China propmts demand..





