Australia trade balance for January AUD +5.21bn (expected AUD 4.8bn surplus)

Australia trade balance for January 2020  - eyes on any early impacts from the COVID-19 outbreak (on travel export services, for example). 

AUD surplus of 5.21bn
  • expected AUD 4.8bn surplus
  • prior AUD 5.223bn revised to 5.376bn surplus
Exports -3% m/m
  • imports also -3% m/m
While the balance is little changed from the previous months drops for both exports and imports are a negative. This is January data, Feb and March are likely to be uglier given the virus spread and its economic impact. 

Not to get too gloomy on this - exports have been a brighter spot for the Australian economy.  There will be a virus-related impacts to come, dwon in the shbort term and then recovery as stimulus in China propmts demand.. 

