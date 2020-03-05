Australia trade balance for January AUD +5.21bn (expected AUD 4.8bn surplus)
Australia trade balance for January 2020 - eyes on any early impacts from the COVID-19 outbreak (on travel export services, for example).
AUD surplus of 5.21bn
- expected AUD 4.8bn surplus
- prior AUD
5.223bnrevised to 5.376bn surplus
- imports also -3% m/m
While the balance is little changed from the previous months drops for both exports and imports are a negative. This is January data, Feb and March are likely to be uglier given the virus spread and its economic impact.
Not to get too gloomy on this - exports have been a brighter spot for the Australian economy. There will be a virus-related impacts to come, dwon in the shbort term and then recovery as stimulus in China propmts demand..
