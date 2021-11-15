Australia weekly consumer confidence 106.0 (prior 109.0)

ANZ/Roy Morgan survey of consumer sentiment down nearly 3% on the week.

ANZ remarks:

Inflation expectations may be weighing, given the headlines that followed the rise in US CPI.

Weekly inflation expectations and its 4-week moving average rose 0.1ppt to 5.0%.

I don't know who ANZ survey for this indicator but I'd be very surprised if much of the Australian population was all that keen on following developments in the US CPI. Still, ANZ seem to think so, best I don't argue with them.











