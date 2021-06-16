Australia - Westpac leading indicator for May: -0.06% m/m (prior +0.2%)
Leading index with a barely noticeable % change
Via WPAC:
- The six-month annualised growth rate in the Westpac-Melbourne Institute Leading Index, which indicates the likely pace of economic activity relative to trend three to nine months into the future, eased from 2.86% in April to 1.47% in May.
- The growth rate in the Leading Index has normalised significantly over the last six months to signal a more sustainable above trend growth rate through the remainder of 2021 and 2022.
more to come