Australia - Westpac leading indicator for May: -0.06% m/m (prior +0.2%)

Leading index with a barely noticeable % change

Via WPAC:

The six-month annualised growth rate in the Westpac-Melbourne Institute Leading Index, which indicates the likely pace of economic activity relative to trend three to nine months into the future, eased from 2.86% in April to 1.47% in May.





The growth rate in the Leading Index has normalised significantly over the last six months to signal a more sustainable above trend growth rate through the remainder of 2021 and 2022.













more to come