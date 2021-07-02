Australia will cut international arrivals by 50% due to COVID-19 delta strain risk
Australian Prime Minister Morrisson with the announcement, says doing so will reduce pressure on quarantine facilities.
I think this is aimed at commercial travellers who up until now have managed to gain access. Some returning citizens will be hit by this also. ADDED .... yes 50% reduction in inbound commercial passenger arrivals.
Morrisson has also announced a 4-phase plan for a pathway out of the pandemic.
He is a big fan of announcements.
One of the state premiers mentioned yesterday his path out of recurring lockdowns, cnetred on giving everyone the opportunity to get vaccinated. Which is a pretty good one-phase plan IMO. The story here:
As for the headline to that post linked ... the numbers in Sydney worsened again today.