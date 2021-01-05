Australian airline QANTAS reopens international bookings (from July 1)

Apart from repatriating Australians to the country international flights for the airline have largely been grounded for many months.

But the airline is to take bookings for a resumption of international flights in H2.

"Recently we have aligned the selling of our international services to reflect our expectation that international travel will begin to restart from July 2021."

The airline said resumption of international flights will be subject to the start of vaccinations and the reopening of international borders.







----

Maybe some Asia travel bubbles will come along, I can't see much hope of getting to the UK or USA at the rate the virus situation is deteriorating (still!) in those poorly led countries.