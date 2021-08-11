Australian city of Melbourne - coronavirus lockdown extended another 7 days

This comes as no surprise at all. Authorities in Australia's second-largest city are very quick to introduce restrictions and slow to remove them.

Oh, the 7-day extension will be 'at least'.





I posted earlier on one of the impacts, consumer confidence sliding:

This quarter, Q3 is likely to see a negative result for economic growth given the ongoing lockdowns in Australia's two largest cities (and other areas also).





Meanwhile, the NSW Premier says that during September and October, fully vaccinated people might be allowed to do things that those who are unvaccinated will not be permitted to do. She has said this before.