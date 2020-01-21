Australian data - another drop for consumer confidence, deeper into pessimistic zone
Westpac Consumer Confidence Index for January down 1.8%
To 93.4
- prior -1.9% to 95.1
The bushfires cited as reasoning for the further drop. Coulda been worse says WPAC:
- "Confidence has been further eroded by the bushfires but because the index was starting from such a modest level it was likely that the fall in confidence would be less than some may have expected"
- "This low level of confidence is consistent with the generally lacklustre reports on consumer spending."