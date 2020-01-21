Australian data - another drop for consumer confidence, deeper into pessimistic zone

Westpac Consumer Confidence Index for January down 1.8%

To 93.4

prior -1.9% to 95.1

The bushfires cited as reasoning for the further drop. Coulda been worse says WPAC:

"Confidence has been further eroded by the bushfires but because the index was starting from such a modest level it was likely that the fall in confidence would be less than some may have expected"

"This low level of confidence is consistent with the generally lacklustre reports on consumer spending."



















