Australian data due today - Construction Work Done - preview

Construction Work Done for Q3 is expected to be -1.0% q/q (the prior was -3.8%)

A negative quarter would be the fifth in succession. Residential construction is soft indeed while non-res is not quite so bad.





ANZ comments on what they expect:

Construction work done has been falling sharply for four quarters. We expect a smaller fall of 0.6% in Q3.

Residential construction and public engineering construction should continue to detract. But we think the beginning of an upswing in mining will boost private sector engineering construction and higher non-residential building approvals will start to translate through to work done.



---

Next week we get Q3 GDP from Australia, this data today is an input to that.

The data today is not likely to move the AUD too much, but a beat will be positive (and vice versa)



















