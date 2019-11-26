Australian data due today - Construction Work Done - preview

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Construction Work Done for Q3 is expected to be -1.0% q/q (the prior was -3.8%)

A negative quarter would be the fifth in succession. Residential construction is soft indeed while non-res is not quite so bad. 

ANZ comments on what they expect:
  • Construction work done has been falling sharply for four quarters. We expect a smaller fall of 0.6% in Q3. 
  • Residential construction and public engineering construction should continue to detract. But we think the beginning of an upswing in mining will boost private sector engineering construction and higher non-residential building approvals will start to translate through to work done.
---
Next week we get Q3 GDP from Australia, this data today is an input to that.
The data today is not likely to move the AUD too much, but a beat will be positive (and vice versa) 





