Australian federal official says ready to engage with China on current issues

There are a number of issues to 'engage' upon. A thawing of relations between the US and China, if that ever comes, would be helpful to Australia. Until then I suspect China might keep tightening the screws on Australia.





As an example of the strains, Bloomberg had a piece up yesterday that included (bolding mine):

At least 20 giant bulk carriers are anchored off the Chinese port of Jingtang and unable to offload millions of tons of Australian coal, the latest casualty of the growing diplomatic row between Canberra and Beijing.

Fifteen of the ships have been waiting since June, and the remainder have been delayed for at least four weeks,