ICYMI - Australian government backs down from its 5 year jail threat for arrivals from India

Due to the exponential surge in COVID-19 cases in India the Australian government placed a temporary ban on flights from the country.

A defensible public health precaation that was unfortunately accompanied by a disgusting and disgraceful threat to jail anyone arriving from the country for 5 years, along with a heavy monetary fine. The jail threat applied to anyone arriving from India, including Australian citizens wanting to return home.





Overnight the Australian government backed down on this act of malice, removing the threats.





Flights from India will reopen from May 15 and passengers will not be thrown into the slammer.





The Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison:



