Australian jobs market report due Thursday 20 May 2021 - preview
The labour market employment report is due from Australia at 0130GMT
Employment Change: K expected 20K, prior 70.7K
Unemployment Rate: 5.6% expected %, prior 5.6%
Full-Time Employment Change: K prior was -20.8K
Part-Time Employment Change: K prior was 91.5K
Participation Rate: % expected 66.3%, prior was 66.3%
- jobs vacancy data has held up very strongly (latest is here)
- business confidence and conditions (NAB survey) have also been strengthening, the sub-index on employment rising again in the most recent survey
The big potential negative is the ending of the government employment subsidy/support JobKeeper. Also negative is the difficulty some industries are reporting in finding labour (i.e. can't hire people you can't find).
The AUD may very well have a wiggle on the data release but the main focus for it is global developments.