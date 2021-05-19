Australian jobs market report due Thursday 20 May 2021 - preview

The labour market employment report is due from Australia at 0130GMT 

I posted the heads up earlier:
  • Employment Change: K expected 20K, prior 70.7K

  • Unemployment Rate: 5.6% expected %, prior 5.6%

  • Full-Time Employment Change: K prior was -20.8K

  • Part-Time Employment Change: K prior was 91.5K

  • Participation Rate: % expected 66.3%, prior was 66.3%

Heading into the release recent data has been positive:
  • jobs vacancy data has held up very strongly (latest is here) 
  • business confidence and conditions (NAB survey) have also been strengthening, the sub-index on employment rising again in the most recent survey
The big potential negative is the ending of the government employment subsidy/support JobKeeper. Also negative is the difficulty some industries are reporting in finding labour (i.e. can't hire people you can't find).

The AUD may very well have a wiggle on the data release but the main focus for it is global developments. 

