Australian jobs market report due Thursday 20 May 2021 - preview

The labour market employment report is due from Australia at 0130GMT

I posted the heads up earlier:

Employment Change: K expected 20K, prior 70.7K

Unemployment Rate: 5.6% expected %, prior 5.6%

Full-Time Employment Change: K prior was -20.8K

Part-Time Employment Change: K prior was 91.5K

Participation Rate: % expected 66.3%, prior was 66.3% Heading into the release recent data has been positive:

jobs vacancy data has held up very strongly (latest is here)

business confidence and conditions (NAB survey) have also been strengthening, the sub-index on employment rising again in the most recent survey

The big potential negative is the ending of the government employment subsidy/support JobKeeper. Also negative is the difficulty some industries are reporting in finding labour (i.e. can't hire people you can't find).





The AUD may very well have a wiggle on the data release but the main focus for it is global developments.







