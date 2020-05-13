Australian monthly jobs data coming up today - employment report preview

Due at 0130 GMT on Thursday 14 May 2020 Australia jobs report for April

Employment Change: -575K expected, prior +5.9K

Unemployment Rate: 8.2% expected, prior 5.2%

Full Time Employment Change: prior was -0.4K

Part Time Employment Change: prior was +6.4K

Participation Rate: expected 65.3%, prior was 66.0%

The spread of estimates in those 'expected's above are very wide, reflecting the high level of uncertainty around April labour market conditions as the shut down impacted fully (the previous March numbers did not reflect this).

One thing for sure is there will large job losses.

Participation will be down due to discouragement from even seeking work, but despite this unemployment will jump.





Worse than expected news from this report will add further to the bearish sentiment for AUD.











