Australian PM Morrison says budget surplus is not a focus during bushfire recovery

I posted earlier on Prime Minister Morrison's promise of AUD 2bn in extra recovery funds





A little more from the PM now, he appears to have grown a pair in putting the economic illiterates in their place :



budget surplus 'no focus' during wildfire recovery

Unfortunately the Australian government has a good proportion of economic illiterates and they do hold ideological sway within Cabinet. Good to see Morrison standing up to them.





More, the Australian Treasurer Frydenberg outlining the extra spending to come:

AUD 500m in 2019/20 (that is, by June this year)

1bn in 2020/21

500m in 2021/22

More if needed

Frydenberg:

Too early to judge full economic impact of bushfires







