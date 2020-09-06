Australian state of Victoria reports 41 new coronavirus cases

Subscription Confirmed!
Thank you for subscribing
Trade with Top Brokers
Must Read
Market Data by TradingView
Technical Analysis
Forex Orders
Central Banks
-
Fed's Powell: Economy will need low interest rates for years
-
Fed's Rosengren: The market understands we're not raising rates any time soon
-
BOE's Saunders: I am not theologically opposed to negative rates
-
BOE's Saunders: It is likely that additional easing will be appropriate
-
BOJ reportedly mulls "upgrading" economic assessment amid signs of a pickup