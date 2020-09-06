Australian state of Victoria reports 41 new coronavirus cases

Another 9 deaths added to the toll.

On Sunday the Premier of the state, Australia's second-most populous, delivered his 'road map' out of lockdown. The outline is of a very slow and drawn-out exit which will weigh on the state's, and Australia's, economy for many months to come. 

