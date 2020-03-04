Australian Treas Sec says coronavirus impact to slice at least 0.5% from GDP

Australian Treasury Secretary Kennedy 

  •  "at least" 0.5% hit from the virus in Q1 … and that is just tourism & education … and the and exchange rate. Does not include supply chain issues.
  • virus will "undoubtedly" have an impact on the budget 
  • global economic impact of virus is continuing to emerge but little doubt it is significant.
  • no sign of systemic stress or financial market malfunctioning evident at moment
  • demand impacts will eventually out-weigh the supply impacts.


