Australian Treasury Sec says expects a spike in long term unemployment
Australian Treasury Secretary Kennedy giving testimony to parliament (committee)
He is sounding a cautionary note:
- says there will be a spike in long term employment in coming months due to the jump in people who lost their jobs in March last year
- youth employment is still 3.8% down on where it was pre-virus
- economy has recovered 85% of the decline from COVID-induced recession
- the end of JobKeeper will see some firms close, jobs lost
- scarring of jobs market now expected to be much lower than originally feared
- coronavirus recession looking much different to other shocks.
- Treasury assesses that the NAIRU (non-accelerating inflation rate of unemployment) is between 4.5-5% (compared with the RBA's around 4%)
--
JobKeeper is the government wage subsidy scheme that finishes at the end of March