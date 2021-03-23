Australian Treasury Sec says expects a spike in long term unemployment

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Australian Treasury Secretary Kennedy giving testimony to parliament (committee)

He is sounding a cautionary note:
  • says there will be a spike in long term employment in coming months due to the jump in people who lost their jobs in March last year
  • youth employment is still 3.8% down on where it was pre-virus
  • economy has recovered 85% of the decline from COVID-induced recession
  • the end of JobKeeper will see some firms close, jobs lost
  •  scarring of jobs market now expected to be much lower than originally feared
  •  coronavirus recession looking much different to other shocks.
  • Treasury assesses that the NAIRU (non-accelerating inflation rate of unemployment) is between 4.5-5% (compared with the RBA's around 4%)



--
JobKeeper is the government wage subsidy scheme that finishes at the end of March



Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose