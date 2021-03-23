Australian Treasury Sec says expects a spike in long term unemployment

Australian Treasury Secretary Kennedy giving testimony to parliament (committee)

He is sounding a cautionary note:

says there will be a spike in long term employment in coming months due to the jump in people who lost their jobs in March last year

youth employment is still 3.8% down on where it was pre-virus

economy has recovered 85% of the decline from COVID-induced recession

the end of JobKeeper will see some firms close, jobs lost

scarring of jobs market now expected to be much lower than originally feared

coronavirus recession looking much different to other shocks.



Treasury assesses that the NAIRU (non-accelerating inflation rate of unemployment) is between 4.5-5% (compared with the RBA's around 4%)















--

JobKeeper is the government wage subsidy scheme that finishes at the end of March







