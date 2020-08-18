Australians will receive a free coronavirus vaccine dose (conditions apply)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Local media report that the Australian Federal Government has secured a deal to produce the AstraZeneca vaccine locally, should trials succeed.

UK-based drug company AstraZeneca has its Oxford University vaccine in its third phase of trials

If trials prove successful the Government has signed an agreement to secure the COVID-19 vaccine.  The Government would manufacture it immediately and make it free for all Australians.


