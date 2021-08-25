Coronavirus - Australia's 2nd largest population state reports a jump higher new case count

After a couple of days of lower new case counts Victoria report a big jump to 80 from yesterday (yesterday was 45)

67 are linked to current outbreaks (36 yesterday)

39 have been in quarantine throughout their infectious period (17 yesterday)

The state of Victoria is in a strict lockdown, Capital city, Melbourne, Australia's second-largest population city, is also subject to a night-time curfew (9pm - 5am)





Vaccinations in Australia:







