Coronavirus - Australia's 2nd largest population state reports a jump higher new case count
After a couple of days of lower new case counts Victoria report a big jump to 80 from yesterday (yesterday was 45)
- 67 are linked to current outbreaks (36 yesterday)
- 39 have been in quarantine throughout their infectious period (17 yesterday)
The state of Victoria is in a strict lockdown, Capital city, Melbourne, Australia's second-largest population city, is also subject to a night-time curfew (9pm - 5am)
