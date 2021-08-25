Coronavirus - Australia's 2nd largest population state reports a jump higher new case count

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

After a couple of days of lower new case counts Victoria report a big jump to 80 from yesterday (yesterday was 45)

  • 67 are linked to current outbreaks (36 yesterday)
  • 39 have been in quarantine throughout their infectious period (17 yesterday)
The state of Victoria is in a strict lockdown, Capital city, Melbourne, Australia's second-largest population city, is also subject to a night-time curfew (9pm - 5am) 

Vaccinations in Australia:



