Australia's 2nd largest population state reports a lower new case count than yesterday
Victoria is Australia's 2nd largest population state with the country's 2nd largest city, Melbourne.45 new locally transmitted cases reported for Monday
- Compared to 71 for Sunday's number and 50 reported yesterday
- Of the 45 local cases recorded, 36 are linked to current outbreaks
- 17 cases have been in quarantine throughout their infectious period
The day's numbers from NSW, the epicentre of the current wave of infections in Australia, will be published in a few hours time.
WPAC cite the poor performance of Australia re coronavirus as a factor in the AUD being the worst in the G10 this year so far: