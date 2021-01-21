Australia's consumer inflation expectations for January 3.4% vs. 3.5% last month

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Australia consumer inflation expectations for January 2021

The Australia's consumer inflation expectations for January 2021 came in slightly lower at 3.4% vs. 3.5% last month.

At the bottom of the hour, Australia will release their employment statistics for the month of December. The employment change is expected to rise by 50 K vs. 90 K last month. The unemployment rate is expected to decrease 26.7% from 6.8% last month
