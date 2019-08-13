Australia’s Defence Minister says will increase production of rare earths
The rare earth threat from China has been plodding along for what, a couple of years ??? … and now we get the Australian government response?
Srsly …. take yer time!
Anyway, Australia's (sleepy) Defence Minister Reynolds says
- Australia will boost production of rare earths and other militarily sensitive "tech metals"
- Australia had deposits that could safeguard supplies for allies
- "we have at least 40 percent of the known reserves of tech metals, whether it's lithium, cobalt, nickel, graphite but also most of the rare earths that our current technology and our lifestyles today rely on"
Reynolds speaking on Monday (after a 2 year Rip Van Winkle?)