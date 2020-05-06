Austria extends border controls until 31 May
The border controls were set to expire tomorrowThey have already been extended twice and it looks like the Austrian government isn't too convinced about allowing free travel between neighbouring countries just yet.
This pertains to land borders with Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Lichtenstein, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic. In case you missed the announcement yesterday, Germany also said that they would extend their own internal border controls until 15 May.