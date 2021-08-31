Awaiting two signals before recommending wholesale USD selling - ANZ

ANZ Research discusses the USD outlook and outlines 2 triggers for a broad USD selloff over the coming weeks.

"Before we use this green light to recommend a wholesale 'sell USD' recommendation we would like to see two conditions met.

1. The first is a sign that growth is stabilising, either in the US or China or both. A) In China, the tone of policy makers has started to turn to cross-cyclical stability so easing may come sooner (though be shallower), in which case the credit impulse should turn (though for now we estimate that is a story for October). bB)In the US, we would like to see some stability in GDPNow," ANZ notes.

2. Market pricing of growth looks more realistic but remains in line with current growth levels, so is still vulnerable to disappointment. A bit more overshoot on this front would provide a better entry point to outright short USD positions," ANZ adds.

