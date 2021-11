Weekly Baker Hughes rig count

oil rigs up 4 to 454 from 450 last week



Gas rigs up 2 to 102

Total rigs up 6 to 556 from 550 last week



The price of WTI crude oil is trading down $-0.75 or -0.92% on the day at $80.83. The high price reached $81.62 while the low extended all the way down to $79.78.