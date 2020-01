Baker Hughes rig count for January 17

Total rigs 796 versus 781 last week



Oil rigs 673 versus 659 last week



Gas rigs 120 versus 119 last week

This is the 1st gain in oil rigs in the last 4 weeks.







The price of crude oil futures trade at $58.30 $-0.22 or -0.38%. That is a down from $58.45 a few minutes before the report.