The price of WTI crude oil futures are currently down $0.22 or -0.35% at $63.27.





The price of WTI crude oil is trading between its 61.8% retracement at $63.87 and the 50% retracement at $62.61.





The weekly Baker Hughes rig count will be released at the top of the hour. The estimate for oil rigs is expected at 343 versus 337 last week.