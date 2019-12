Baker Hughes weekly rig count





Total rigs 799 versus 802 last week



Oil rigs 665 versus 668 last week

Gas rigs 130 versus 131 last week The current price of WTI crude oil futures is trading up $0.53 or 0.91% at $58.96. The low for the day reached $57.70. The high extended to $59.85. ForexLive

