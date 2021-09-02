Bank of America says its bias for higher EUR/CHF into year-end remains

Snippet on the Swissy comes via eFX.

"Our bias remains for higher EUR/CHF into year-end but we reiterate that any appreciation will be contained to the recent ranges as the policy divergence theme between the ECB and SNB is not compelling enough to trigger asset reallocation from Swiss assets and towards EZ assets. We are cognizant that the SNB will become increasingly uncomfortable should any CHF rallies be accompanied by concomitant rise in broader asset market volatility"

"The evidence from weekly sight deposit data is so far tentatively suggesting that the SNB may have been actively intervening. This in itself should limit the downside but will not be the only condition for a recovery. A normalization in risk and renewed rises in real and nominal yields will arguably be more important"



