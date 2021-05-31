Bavaria May CPI +2.6% vs +2.0% y/y prior

Prior +2.0%

The readings so far basically reaffirm relatively strong price pressures in May and that should see the national reading later comfortably beat estimates.





The German CPI later is estimated at +2.3% y/y but given the state readings, we may see it come in around +2.4% y/y to +2.5% y/y I reckon - which will be the highest since September 2011 if that is the case.





The releases from Brandenburg and Hesse (also Baden-Wuerttemberg is out) which are scheduled for the same time: