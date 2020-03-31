Be careful out there right now, flows continue to dominate

Air pockets and pops





Sailors are always at the mercy of the wind and right now gales are swirling in every direction. Sometimes it's better to take the sails down and wait it out.







There is no making sense of quarter-end moves and given the huge dislocations in markets this month, the pressures are extra high. We're coming into oil settlement at the bottom of the hour and that's going to add another twist.



Watch out for these moves to continue right until the end of the trading day.

