Benn amendment passes in UK parliament to prevent Oct Brexit shutdown in 315-274 vote

The Benn amendment will block potential efforts by Johnson/Hunt to shut down parliament

A strategy of running out the clock isn't going to fly past UK parliament. The Benn amendment will require parliament to be recalled in Sept and Oct.





Boris Johnson's camp had floated a strategy of dismissing parliament for some time around the Oct 31 deadline and running out the clock on the current deal. This will make it much more difficult. More importantly, the dissenters in his party who abstained and voted against it make it clear that there still isn't any support for a no-deal Brexit.





Junior media minister Jamers and DCMS minister Margot James voted for the amendment. Both will be expected to resign. There were other cabinet abstentions/resignations as well.





This is GBP-positive but the win was priced in earlier today and that's what has helped to push up the pound.

