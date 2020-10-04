Biden extends polling lead in WSJ/NBC poll

Biden climbs in post-debate poll





A new poll from the Wall Street Journal and NBC puts Biden ahead of Trump by 53-39%, his highest margin from any poll.





The gap also doubled from the previous WSJ/NBC poll and follows the debate but was before Trump was diagnosed with coronavirus.





Trump is struggling with women and trails 60% to 33% -- a 27 point lead compared to 20 points a month ago in the same poll.





PredictIt shows Biden opening a wider lead as well:





I would point out that on Oct 10, a CBS poll showed Hilary leading Trump 46% to 35%. That was just after the Access Hollywood tape.





In other news, White House official Nick Luna tested positive for COVID today as the cluster continues to grow.





