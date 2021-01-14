Biden plan main points hitting - $1.9tln coronavirus economic rescue package

Economic plan main points from the incoming US President Biden ... coming pout before his 7.15pm (0015GMT) speech.

1.9 tln dollar package

COVID-19 response efforts include $350 billion to states for front line workers, $50 billion in expanded testing, $160 billion for national vaccine program

$1tln in direct support for households

circa $440 bn for business, most-impacted communities

Stimulus checks to be topped up by $1,400 (so $2,000 in total, the initial $600 + $1,400)





Supplemental unemployment benefit to $400 / week (its currently $300) and extended to September 2021





National minimum wage of $15, an end to tipped minimum wage.





Biden will attempt to get his "American Rescue Plan" passed through Congress in the first weeks of his administration.















