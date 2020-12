Biden says coronavirus economic aid bill should be passed, he will ask for more once in office

A CNN interview with President-elect Biden and VP-elect Harris.

Biden says the bill for economic aid should be passed and he will have to ask for more once in office.

the $900B stimulus package is a “good start”

a sign of growing consensus around that plan

“I think it should be passed.”

after he’s sworn in: “I’m going to have to ask for more to get things done”





---

Meanwhile, Politico is reporting Trump is considering pardons for up to 20 aides and associates.