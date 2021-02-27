Biden says 'time to act' on $1.9 trillion stimulus

Biden urges Senate to pass legislation





Biden called on the Senate to quickly pass the $1.9 trillion stimulus package after it cruised through the House.





"It's time to act," he said on Saturday, noting that an "overwhelming" percentage of Americans support the bill. "We have no time to wasted."





The bill will provide $1400 each to Americans making up to $75,000 and families making $150,000 or less.





The bill will face about two weeks of hearings and debate. Senate leader Chuck Schumer pledged to pass it by March 14 when the previous round of stimulus expires.

