Biden to ban securities trading in 59 companies like to Chinese military
Reports citing senior administration officials
- New Treasury black list will replace existing lists about companies with ties to Chinese military
- New order is part of a broader series of steps by Biden admin to counter China
- List will be updated on a rolling basis
Hopes for a reset in international relations under Biden are dead. Politically, Biden doesn't have the will to be seen as weak on China. At best, relations will stay at a standstill.