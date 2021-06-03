Biden to ban securities trading in 59 companies like to Chinese military

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Reports citing senior administration officials

  • New Treasury black list will replace existing lists about companies with ties to Chinese military
  • New order is part of a broader series of steps by Biden admin to counter China
  • List will be updated on a rolling basis
Hopes for a reset in international relations under Biden are dead. Politically, Biden doesn't have the will to be seen as weak on China. At best, relations will stay at a standstill.

